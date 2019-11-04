Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) Sets New 1-Year High at $26.55

Shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $26.55 and last traded at $25.96, with a volume of 65100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.78.

In other Phathom Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Life Sciences Ix L.P. Frazier acquired 1,052,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.56 per share, with a total value of $24,799,986.36.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:PHAT)

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) in late clinical-stage development for the treatment of gastric acid-related diseases.

