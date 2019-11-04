Pharmacielo (OTCMKTS:PHCEF) Shares Up 7.8%

Pharmacielo Ltd (OTCMKTS:PHCEF) shot up 7.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.34 and last traded at $2.32, 20,201 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 68% from the average session volume of 62,534 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.15.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.27 and its 200 day moving average is $4.50.

About Pharmacielo (OTCMKTS:PHCEF)

PharmaCielo Ltd., through its subsidiary, PharmaCielo Colombia Holdings SAS., cultivates, processes, produces, and supplies medicinal-grade cannabis oil extracts and related products in Colombia and internationally. It provides cannabidiol and tetrahydrocannabinol-focused cannabis oil extracts for channel distributors, including pharmacies, medical clinics, and cosmetic companies.

