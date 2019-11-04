PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.56.

PFSW has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine downgraded PFSweb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 price target on shares of PFSweb in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC set a $5.00 price target on shares of PFSweb and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Shares of PFSW stock opened at $3.26 on Monday. PFSweb has a 12-month low of $2.03 and a 12-month high of $7.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.94.

PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. PFSweb had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 0.15%. The firm had revenue of $68.51 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that PFSweb will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James F. Reilly acquired 29,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.79 per share, for a total transaction of $81,018.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,627.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael C. Willoughby acquired 18,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.57 per share, for a total transaction of $47,305.99. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 83,051 shares of company stock worth $212,765. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PFSW. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in PFSweb during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in PFSweb by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 13,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in PFSweb in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in PFSweb in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in PFSweb in the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.21% of the company’s stock.

About PFSweb

PFSweb, Inc provides omni-channel commerce solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and India. It operates through two segments, LiveArea Professional Services and PFS Operations. The company offers strategic commerce consulting services, including commerce strategy, omni-channel consulting, digital opportunity audit, organizational/operational readiness, and platform evaluation/selection services; and design and digital marketing services, such as design, user experience, interactive development, search engine optimization and paid search, affiliate marketing, conversion optimization, storefront management, email marketing, and digital analytics.

