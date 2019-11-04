Petroleum Geo-Services ASA (OTCMKTS:PGSVY) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

Petroleum Geo-Services ASA (OTCMKTS:PGSVY) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

PGSVY traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,810. Petroleum Geo-Services ASA has a twelve month low of $1.11 and a twelve month high of $2.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

About Petroleum Geo-Services ASA

Petroleum Geo-Services ASA, a marine geophysical company, provides geophysical services. The company operates through three business units: Sales & Imaging, New Ventures, and Operations & Technology. It offers a range of seismic and reservoir services, including acquisition, imaging, interpretation, and field evaluation to oil and gas companies.

