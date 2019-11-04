PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Sageworth Trust Co

Sageworth Trust Co trimmed its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 25.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 666 shares during the quarter. Sageworth Trust Co’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PEP. Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the second quarter worth $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the second quarter worth $27,000. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at $36,000. 71.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PEP shares. Bank of America raised their target price on PepsiCo from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Guggenheim set a $130.00 target price on PepsiCo and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on PepsiCo from $139.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.53.

PepsiCo stock traded down $1.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $135.12. The stock had a trading volume of 290,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,202,399. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.56. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.03 and a 12 month high of $140.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 3rd. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $17.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.93 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 55.00% and a net margin of 18.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

