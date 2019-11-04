PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,002 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 2.1% of Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $16,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 30,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 83,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,904,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 41,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,389,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 19,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PEP shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $133.00 price objective (up previously from $128.00) on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.53.

PepsiCo stock traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $135.89. 95,046 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,202,399. The company has a market cap of $191.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.56. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.03 and a twelve month high of $140.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $136.62 and a 200-day moving average of $132.22.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 3rd. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $17.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 55.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

