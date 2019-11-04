PEOPLES BK COMM/SH (OTCMKTS:PBCO) versus Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp (OTCMKTS:SMFG) Financial Review

PEOPLES BK COMM/SH (OTCMKTS:PBCO) and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp (NYSE:SMFG) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and risk.

Dividends

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. PEOPLES BK COMM/SH does not pay a dividend. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp pays out 29.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This table compares PEOPLES BK COMM/SH and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PEOPLES BK COMM/SH $20.04 million 2.23 $3.40 million N/A N/A Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp $51.74 billion 0.96 $4.98 billion $0.96 7.52

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp has higher revenue and earnings than PEOPLES BK COMM/SH.

Profitability

This table compares PEOPLES BK COMM/SH and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PEOPLES BK COMM/SH 16.68% N/A N/A Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp 12.67% 6.23% 0.36%

Volatility & Risk

PEOPLES BK COMM/SH has a beta of 0.51, meaning that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.3% of PEOPLES BK COMM/SH shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.5% of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for PEOPLES BK COMM/SH and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PEOPLES BK COMM/SH 0 0 0 0 N/A Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp 0 1 0 0 2.00

Summary

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp beats PEOPLES BK COMM/SH on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

PEOPLES BK COMM/SH Company Profile

People's Bank of Commerce provides banking services to businesses and individuals primarily in Southern Oregon. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's personal loans consist of home equity loans and credit lines; consumer loans and credit lines comprising auto, recreational vehicle, boat, personal line of credit, and savings secured loans; and home lot and construction loans. Its business loan portfolio includes commercial loans comprising commercial real estate, equipment purchase, certificates of deposit and listed stock secured, commercial real estate construction, residential construction loans, and lines of credit; and small business/government loans. In addition, the company provides merchant services, online and mobile banking, bill pay, e-statements, sweep accounts, debit and credit cards, and ATM cards. It operates six full-service branches in Ashland, Central Point, Grants Pass, and Medford, Oregon. People's Bank of Commerce was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Medford, Oregon.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp Company Profile

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services primarily in Japan. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business, Retail Business, International Business, and Global Markets Business. The Wholesale Business segment provides financing, investment management, risk hedging and settlement services, as well as financial solutions for mergers and acquisition and other advisory services and leasing, primarily for large-and mid-sized corporate clients; and various leasing services, including equipment, and operating and leveraged leasing. The Retail Business segment offers wealth management, settlement services, consumer finance, and housing loans. The International Business segment provides loans, deposits, clearing services, trade finance, project finance, loan syndication, derivatives, and global cash management services; underwriting services; and leasing services related to the construction machinery, transportation equipment, industrial machinery, medical equipment, and aircraft leasing. As of March 31, 2018, this segment's network consisted of 18 branches, 22 sub-branches, and 4 representative offices. The Global Markets Business segment offers foreign exchange products, derivatives, bonds, stocks and other marketable financial products, and undertakes asset liability management operations. It also offers system development, data processing, management consulting, and economic research services; and investment advisory and investment trust management services. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

