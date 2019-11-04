Peercoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $57,272.00 (PPC)

Peercoin (CURRENCY:PPC) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 4th. One Peercoin coin can currently be bought for $0.24 or 0.00002538 BTC on popular exchanges including Tux Exchange, WEX, LiteBit.eu and Bittrex. Peercoin has a market cap of $6.06 million and $57,272.00 worth of Peercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Peercoin has traded down 8.9% against the US dollar.

About Peercoin

Peercoin is a coin. It launched on September 23rd, 2014. Peercoin’s total supply is 25,726,723 coins. Peercoin’s official website is www.peercoin.net . The Reddit community for Peercoin is /r/peercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Peercoin is talk.peercoin.net . Peercoin’s official Twitter account is @peercoinppc and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Peercoin

Peercoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Tux Exchange, CoinEgg, Livecoin, Bitsane, Cryptopia, BX Thailand, Bittylicious, Poloniex, Trade By Trade, WEX, Bittrex, HitBTC, SouthXchange and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peercoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Peercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

