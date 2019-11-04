PeepCoin Trading 20.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days (PCN)

PeepCoin (CURRENCY:PCN) traded 32.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 4th. PeepCoin has a market capitalization of $167,389.00 and $95.00 worth of PeepCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PeepCoin has traded 20.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One PeepCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi and Cryptohub.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002709 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002160 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000048 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000108 BTC.

About PeepCoin

PCN uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2016. PeepCoin’s total supply is 110,598,092,287 coins and its circulating supply is 71,398,092,287 coins. The Reddit community for PeepCoin is /user/pxnteam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PeepCoin’s official Twitter account is @PXNofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . PeepCoin’s official website is peepcoin.io/peepcoin

Buying and Selling PeepCoin

PeepCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bleutrade, Cryptohub, TradeOgre, CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi and C-Patex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PeepCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PeepCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PeepCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

