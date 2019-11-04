PDC Energy (PDCE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The energy producer reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $390.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.78 million. PDC Energy had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a net margin of 7.73%. PDC Energy’s revenue was up 83.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect PDC Energy to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PDCE stock opened at $20.94 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. PDC Energy has a 1-year low of $19.57 and a 1-year high of $53.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.51.

PDCE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of PDC Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of PDC Energy to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Bank of America raised shares of PDC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.59.

In other news, Director Anthony J. Crisafio sold 1,500 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total value of $52,635.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,541.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. Its operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas. The company was formerly known as Petroleum Development Corporation and changed its name to PDC Energy, Inc in June 2012.

