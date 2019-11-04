Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Receives “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $115.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

PCTY has been the subject of several other research reports. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Paylocity to $115.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Paylocity from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Paylocity from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Paylocity in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. They issued a neutral rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Paylocity from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $109.62.

Shares of PCTY traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $101.62. The company had a trading volume of 309,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,860. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $98.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.88. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.09, a PEG ratio of 0.01 and a beta of 1.53. Paylocity has a 52 week low of $53.46 and a 52 week high of $112.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The software maker reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $126.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.15 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 19.03%. The company’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Paylocity will post 568 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Paylocity news, COO Michael R. Haske sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.78, for a total transaction of $5,289,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 800,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,644,627.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 4,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.30, for a total transaction of $480,050.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,415,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,532,359,890.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 262,076 shares of company stock valued at $26,692,978 over the last three months. 41.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCTY. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Paylocity by 636.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 757,846 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,101,000 after purchasing an additional 654,996 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Paylocity by 8,106.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 267,356 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,083,000 after purchasing an additional 264,098 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Paylocity by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 386,137 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,227,000 after purchasing an additional 133,047 shares during the period. AXA boosted its stake in Paylocity by 2,141.8% during the 2nd quarter. AXA now owns 123,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,568,000 after purchasing an additional 117,800 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Paylocity during the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,044,000. 65.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management, HR compliance and reporting, HR insight and analytics, and self-service portals; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process.

