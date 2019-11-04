Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $235.00 target price on the software maker’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Paycom Software to $230.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $275.00 to $261.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.00.

Shares of NYSE:PAYC traded down $2.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $212.05. 636,670 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 654,098. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.27, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $210.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $220.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.10. Paycom Software has a twelve month low of $107.46 and a twelve month high of $259.71.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $175.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.46 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 38.52%. Paycom Software’s revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Paycom Software will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey D. York sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.84, for a total value of $5,821,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 16.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in Paycom Software in the second quarter valued at $34,000. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Paycom Software by 106.5% in the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 190 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Paycom Software in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Paycom Software in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in Paycom Software by 404.8% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 72.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

