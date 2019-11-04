Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $235.00 target price on the software maker’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.82% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Paycom Software to $230.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $275.00 to $261.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.00.
Shares of NYSE:PAYC traded down $2.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $212.05. 636,670 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 654,098. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.27, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $210.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $220.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.10. Paycom Software has a twelve month low of $107.46 and a twelve month high of $259.71.
In related news, insider Jeffrey D. York sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.84, for a total value of $5,821,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 16.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in Paycom Software in the second quarter valued at $34,000. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Paycom Software by 106.5% in the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 190 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Paycom Software in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Paycom Software in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in Paycom Software by 404.8% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 72.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Paycom Software
Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.
