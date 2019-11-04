Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on PATK. TheStreet lowered Patrick Industries from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Patrick Industries from $51.00 to $36.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Patrick Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, October 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Patrick Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Patrick Industries from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.80.

Shares of Patrick Industries stock traded up $0.85 during trading on Thursday, hitting $51.63. 24,860 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 191,027. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 2.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.42 and its 200-day moving average is $44.17. Patrick Industries has a 52 week low of $27.32 and a 52 week high of $55.87.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The construction company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $566.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.97 million. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 20.73%. Patrick Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Patrick Industries will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director M Scott Welch purchased 10,000 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.00 per share, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeff Rodino sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 130,459 shares in the company, valued at $6,522,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,000 shares of company stock worth $2,651,500. 7.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PATK. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Patrick Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,429,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Patrick Industries by 746.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 101,814 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,008,000 after acquiring an additional 89,785 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Patrick Industries by 154.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 131,644 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,476,000 after acquiring an additional 79,960 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Patrick Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,826,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Patrick Industries by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,509,442 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,250,000 after acquiring an additional 53,065 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Patrick Industries Company Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication products; RV paintings; fabricated aluminum products; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; fiberglass and plastic components; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; and electrical systems and components, including instrument and dash panels, and other products.

