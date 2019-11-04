Particl (PART) Trading 48.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Particl (CURRENCY:PART) traded up 30.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 4th. Particl has a total market capitalization of $13.62 million and $51,740.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Particl coin can currently be purchased for about $1.69 or 0.00018259 BTC on popular exchanges including Bit-Z, Bittrex, Upbit and LiteBit.eu. During the last week, Particl has traded 48.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001092 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000184 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 27.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000144 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

About Particl

Particl (PART) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 21st, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 9,065,480 coins and its circulating supply is 8,069,480 coins. Particl’s official website is particl.io . The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject

Particl Coin Trading

Particl can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, LiteBit.eu, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Particl should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Particl using one of the exchanges listed above.

