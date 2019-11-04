Parthenon LLC Sells 643 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Parthenon LLC cut its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 0.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 214,762 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 643 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 3.2% of Parthenon LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Parthenon LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $15,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 121.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Asset Planning Services Ltd. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1,984.0% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. now owns 521 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.39% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday. Finally, Independent Research set a $74.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.96.

Shares of XOM stock traded up $2.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $71.60. 10,944,409 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,299,303. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.33. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $64.65 and a 52-week high of $83.75.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $65.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.86 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 70.59%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

