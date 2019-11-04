Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) EVP Sells $174,514.27 in Stock

Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) EVP Mark J. Hart sold 917 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.31, for a total value of $174,514.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,719 shares in the company, valued at $2,801,172.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

PH stock traded up $2.71 during trading on Monday, hitting $198.61. 1,483,317 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 947,778. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.55. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a 1 year low of $140.82 and a 1 year high of $196.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $180.77 and a 200-day moving average of $172.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.12. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 11.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.70%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 305,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,152,000 after acquiring an additional 42,300 shares in the last quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,870,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,342,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 16,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,007,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PH. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $179.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday. Gordon Haskett upgraded Parker-Hannifin from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $176.00 to $174.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Parker-Hannifin has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.83.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

