Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PRTK) Shares Acquired by Trellus Management Company LLC

Trellus Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PRTK) by 12.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Paratek Pharmaceuticals accounts for approximately 0.8% of Trellus Management Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Trellus Management Company LLC’s holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PRTK. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 45.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,602,747 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,394,000 after buying an additional 501,177 shares during the period. General American Investors Co. Inc. grew its position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 59.4% during the third quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 749,660 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,239,000 after buying an additional 279,475 shares during the period. Roumell Asset Management LLC grew its position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the second quarter. Roumell Asset Management LLC now owns 678,795 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,708,000 after buying an additional 21,099 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 414,364 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after buying an additional 4,517 shares during the period. Finally, ICM Asset Management Inc. WA acquired a new position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $1,233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRTK stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 678,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,887. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.93 and a 200-day moving average of $4.10. The stock has a market cap of $100.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.74. Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc has a twelve month low of $2.66 and a twelve month high of $8.00. The company has a current ratio of 12.17, a quick ratio of 11.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.48.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.16) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 million. Paratek Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 597.22% and a negative return on equity of 459.96%. On average, equities analysts expect that Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PRTK. BTIG Research set a $36.00 target price on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Paratek Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.42.

In related news, insider Randall B. Brenner sold 7,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.98, for a total transaction of $30,542.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 91,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $363,525.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Evan Loh sold 16,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.98, for a total transaction of $64,734.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 413,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,647,461.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,079 shares of company stock worth $145,472 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Profile

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics based upon biology and tetracycline chemistry in the United States. Its lead product candidates include omadacycline, an intravenous and oral antibiotic for use as a monotherapy antibiotic for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, urinary tract infections, and other community-acquired bacterial infections; and Sarecycline, a tetracycline-derived compound designed for use in the treatment of acne and rosacea.

