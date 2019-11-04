Paragon Capital Management LLC Sells 274 Shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Paragon Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 11.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,151 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 274 shares during the quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new stake in 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new stake in 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. 66.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MMM shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of 3M from $158.00 to $157.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of 3M from $201.00 to $182.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.08.

Shares of 3M stock traded up $4.78 during trading on Monday, hitting $174.87. 254,582 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,922,655. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $163.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.73. 3M Co has a 1-year low of $150.58 and a 1-year high of $219.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 54.02%. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that 3M Co will post 9.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

