PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) and USA Technologies (NYSE:USAT) Financial Analysis

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) and USA Technologies (OTCMKTS:USAT) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for PAR Technology and USA Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PAR Technology 0 0 3 0 3.00 USA Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

PAR Technology currently has a consensus target price of $31.50, suggesting a potential upside of 20.83%. Given PAR Technology’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe PAR Technology is more favorable than USA Technologies.

Volatility & Risk

PAR Technology has a beta of -0.17, meaning that its share price is 117% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, USA Technologies has a beta of 1.52, meaning that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PAR Technology and USA Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PAR Technology $201.25 million 2.12 -$24.12 million ($0.31) -84.10 USA Technologies $143.80 million 1.82 -$32.03 million N/A N/A

PAR Technology has higher revenue and earnings than USA Technologies.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

56.9% of PAR Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.3% of USA Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.0% of PAR Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.4% of USA Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares PAR Technology and USA Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PAR Technology -14.68% -19.16% -8.26% USA Technologies -22.27% -25.65% -16.20%

Summary

PAR Technology beats USA Technologies on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PAR Technology

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides management technology solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) technology solutions, including cloud-based, software-as-a-service Brink and on-premise POS PixelPoint solutions, and its POS hardware platforms, as well as installation, technical, and maintenance support services. This segment serves restaurants, grocery stores, and specialty retail outlets. The Government segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance; systems engineering and evaluation; satellite and telecommunications support; space and satellite control support; and information systems support services to the U.S. Department of Defense and other federal agencies. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in New Hartford, New York.

About USA Technologies

USA Technologies, Inc. provides wireless networking, cashless transactions, asset monitoring, and other value-added services in the United States and internationally. It designs and markets systems and solutions that facilitate electronic payment options, as well as telemetry and machine-to-machine (M2M) services. The company's ePort Connect solution offers various POS options, card processing, wireless connectivity, customer/consumer, online sales reporting, M2M telemetry and DEX data transfer, over-the-air update capabilities, deployment planning, and value-added services, as well as planning, project management, installation support, marketing, and performance evaluation services. The company's products include ePort, a device that is used in self-service, unattended markets, such as vending, amusement and arcade, and various other kiosk applications, as well as facilitates cashless payments by capturing payment information and transmitting it to its network for authorization with the payment system. It primarily serves small ticket, and beverage and food vending industries, as well as unattended point of sale markets, including amusement, commercial laundry, kiosk, and other. USA Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

