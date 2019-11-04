Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) Shares Sold by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,705 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 4,365 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $12,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PANW. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the third quarter worth $598,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 51.3% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,552 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 3.8% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,789 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 25.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 240,746 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $49,071,000 after buying an additional 48,423 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 2.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,244 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $4,941,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

PANW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Maxim Group upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $304.00 to $316.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $246.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $280.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.74.

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.66, for a total transaction of $2,467,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 907,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,560,561.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Kathleen Bonanno sold 1,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.74, for a total value of $345,731.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,014,614.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,610 shares of company stock worth $13,652,771. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

PANW stock traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $234.26. The stock had a trading volume of 29,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 947,366. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a 1-year low of $160.08 and a 1-year high of $260.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $212.42 and a 200 day moving average of $215.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 371.67 and a beta of 0.99.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The network technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.08). Palo Alto Networks had a positive return on equity of 4.82% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. The firm had revenue of $805.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $803.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

