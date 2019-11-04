P H Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of P H Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Glatfelter is a global supplier of specialty papers and engineered materials, offering innovation, world-class service and over a century and a half of technical expertise. Headquartered in York, PA, the Company serves customers. operations include facilities in Pennsylvania and Ohio. International operations include facilities in Canada, Germany, France, the United Kingdom and the Philippines, and sales and distribution offices in China and Russia. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of P H Glatfelter from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Cfra upgraded shares of P H Glatfelter from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.67.

Shares of P H Glatfelter stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 221,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,969. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.42. P H Glatfelter has a one year low of $9.28 and a one year high of $18.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $795.08 million, a P/E ratio of 87.10, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.76.

P H Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. P H Glatfelter had a negative net margin of 6.13% and a positive return on equity of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of $232.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.66 million. P H Glatfelter’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that P H Glatfelter will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. P H Glatfelter’s payout ratio is 247.62%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GLT. Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new position in P H Glatfelter during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,313,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in P H Glatfelter during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,850,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in P H Glatfelter by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,371,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,795,000 after purchasing an additional 344,449 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in P H Glatfelter during the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in P H Glatfelter by 112.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 321,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,422,000 after purchasing an additional 170,419 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

P. H. Glatfelter Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered materials worldwide. The company's Composite Fibers business unit offers food and beverage filtration paper for single-serve coffee and tea products; wall covering base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wrap, and other consumer product applications; composite laminate papers for use in production of decorative laminates, furniture, and flooring applications; and special paper products, which are used in electrical energy storage, transport and transmission, wipes, and other engineered fiber-based applications.

