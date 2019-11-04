Oxbow Advisors LLC Sells 97,337 Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Oxbow Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 88.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,337 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Arbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 206.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 82.9% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. 68.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ABBV. Citigroup raised shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. TheStreet cut shares of AbbVie from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Cowen set a $90.00 target price on shares of AbbVie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. UBS Group raised shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $85.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of AbbVie from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.20.

In other AbbVie news, Vice Chairman Laura J. Schumacher acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $70.42 per share, for a total transaction of $1,760,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 164,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,607,891.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Istar Inc. acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.52 per share, for a total transaction of $1,140,800.00. Insiders bought 88,077 shares of company stock worth $4,401,551 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $81.75 on Monday. AbbVie Inc has a 12-month low of $62.66 and a 12-month high of $94.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.36.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.62% and a negative return on equity of 182.70%. The business had revenue of $8.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.4%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 54.11%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

