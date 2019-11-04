Oxbow Advisors LLC Invests $228,000 in Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Oxbow Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 9,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 37.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 113,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 30,805 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the first quarter worth $34,000. Eii Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 3.0% during the second quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 0.6% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 233,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.5% during the second quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 356,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,010,000 after acquiring an additional 5,365 shares during the period. 89.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sabra Health Care REIT alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SBRA shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup lowered shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.43.

Shares of NASDAQ SBRA opened at $24.33 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.93. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Sabra Health Care REIT Inc has a 12-month low of $15.70 and a 12-month high of $24.95.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $149.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.39 million. Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 0.31% and a net margin of 1.53%. On average, equities analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT Inc will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.40%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.60%.

In related news, Director Raymond J. Lewis sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total transaction of $1,245,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Foster sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.78, for a total transaction of $311,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Sabra Health Care REIT

As of December 31, 2018, Sabra's investment portfolio included 470 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 335 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 90 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 23 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed) and (iv) 22 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one investment in a direct financing lease, 22 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) two construction loans, (iii) one mezzanine loan and (iv) 18 other loans), nine preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 172 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

Read More: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.