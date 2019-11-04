Oxbow Advisors LLC Has $487,000 Stock Position in Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd Inc (NYSE:FFC)

Oxbow Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd Inc (NYSE:FFC) by 86.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 147,392 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd were worth $487,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Affiance Financial LLC increased its holdings in Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 392,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,225,000 after purchasing an additional 12,513 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd by 5.9% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 376,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,510,000 after acquiring an additional 21,023 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd by 4.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 306,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,108,000 after acquiring an additional 12,909 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd by 18.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 306,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,415,000 after acquiring an additional 48,149 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd in the second quarter worth $3,367,000.

Get Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd alerts:

NYSE:FFC opened at $21.45 on Monday. Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd Inc has a 52-week low of $15.82 and a 52-week high of $21.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.95 and a 200 day moving average of $20.19.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More: What is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd Inc (NYSE:FFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.