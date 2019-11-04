Oxbow Advisors LLC Has $1.54 Million Position in First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity (NYSE:FAM)

Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity (NYSE:FAM) by 1.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 145,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity were worth $1,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity in the second quarter worth $62,000. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity in the second quarter worth $110,000. FTB Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity in the second quarter worth $148,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity by 12.6% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 17,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity in the second quarter worth $193,000.

FAM stock opened at $10.97 on Monday. First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity has a twelve month low of $9.07 and a twelve month high of $10.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.78 and a 200-day moving average of $10.42.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.077 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.42%.

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Profile

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in investment grade and below-investment grade government and corporate debt securities.

