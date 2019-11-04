Oxbow Advisors LLC Has $1.03 Million Stake in BlackRock Income Trust (NYSE:BKT)

Oxbow Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of BlackRock Income Trust (NYSE:BKT) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 169,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,520 shares during the quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Income Trust were worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Income Trust by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,079,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,578,000 after buying an additional 239,344 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Income Trust by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 331,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 50,671 shares during the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Income Trust by 103.7% in the 3rd quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 220,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 112,448 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in BlackRock Income Trust by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $321,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.08% of the company’s stock.

BKT opened at $6.08 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.02. BlackRock Income Trust has a twelve month low of $5.55 and a twelve month high of $6.17.

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It invests in securities such as U.S.

