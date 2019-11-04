Oppenheimer Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q4 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Church & Dwight in a research report issued on Thursday, October 31st. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.60. Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Sunday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Church & Dwight presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.47.

Shares of CHD opened at $68.78 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $17.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Church & Dwight has a 12 month low of $58.59 and a 12 month high of $80.99.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 24.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.2275 per share. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 40.09%.

In related news, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $3,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,778,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Penry W. Price purchased 704 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $71.01 per share, with a total value of $49,991.04. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,423,963.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 8,704 shares of company stock valued at $621,301 and have sold 90,418 shares valued at $7,198,251. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,006,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,119,218,000 after purchasing an additional 531,679 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 5.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,701,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,512,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151,283 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 10.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,981,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,037,000 after acquiring an additional 556,109 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 116.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,393,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,035,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 3.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,063,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,801,000 after acquiring an additional 114,652 shares during the last quarter. 81.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

