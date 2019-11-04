Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Trims Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 43,248 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,705 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $4,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,451,696 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,409,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,468 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 19.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,863,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,016,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790,537 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 10.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,882,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $448,008,000 after purchasing an additional 463,870 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 2.4% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,701,505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $439,778,000 after purchasing an additional 112,310 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 3,861.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,744,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $350,288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650,256 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $118.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $106.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.10. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $78.44 and a 1 year high of $119.78.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $27.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.31 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 4.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.74%.

PSX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Macquarie initiated coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.30.

In other news, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 47,433 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.17, for a total value of $4,893,662.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

