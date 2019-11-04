Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 56,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,533 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $4,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CL. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Julex Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter valued at $32,000. 76.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Shares of CL opened at $66.81 on Monday. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $57.51 and a fifty-two week high of $76.41. The company has a market capitalization of $58.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.67.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.77% and a negative return on equity of 10,821.98%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 57.91%.

CL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Colgate-Palmolive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.00.

In related news, CFO Henning I. Jakobsen sold 858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.60, for a total value of $64,006.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,031 shares in the company, valued at $2,911,712.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.60, for a total transaction of $30,362.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 41,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,082,695.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 262,196 shares of company stock valued at $18,586,705. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

See Also: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.