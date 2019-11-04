Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Decreases Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 21.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 83,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 22,924 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $4,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 620 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 105.6% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 623 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 3,385.0% in the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 697 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. 87.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

DAL opened at $56.02 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $35.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.13. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.08 and a 1-year high of $63.44.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The transportation company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.06. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 10.12%. The firm had revenue of $12.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. Delta Air Lines’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 24th will be paid a $0.403 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 23rd. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. This is a positive change from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.50%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research set a $69.00 target price on Delta Air Lines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Buckingham Research lowered their price target on Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.89.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.