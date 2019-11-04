Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys 34,629 Shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 84,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,629 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $3,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 1.6% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 16,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 21.7% during the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 1.5% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 16,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 4.2% during the third quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 6,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Coe Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 0.8% during the third quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 33,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SCHW. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $43.50 in a report on Friday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.38.

Shares of Charles Schwab stock opened at $41.78 on Monday. Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $34.58 and a 12-month high of $49.24. The company has a market cap of $53.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.25.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 35.12% and a return on equity of 20.85%. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.76%.

In related news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 3,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.97, for a total value of $145,747.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen T. Mclin sold 5,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.56, for a total transaction of $191,293.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,297 shares in the company, valued at $274,075.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 219,677 shares of company stock worth $8,993,241 over the last ninety days. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

