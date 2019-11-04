Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires 8,925 Shares of MAG Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in MAG Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 314,995 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,925 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in MAG Silver were worth $3,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MAG. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in MAG Silver by 19.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 728,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,783,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in MAG Silver in the second quarter worth $146,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in MAG Silver in the second quarter worth $13,833,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in MAG Silver by 2.9% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 144,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in MAG Silver in the second quarter worth $211,000.

Get MAG Silver alerts:

MAG stock opened at $9.91 on Monday. MAG Silver Corp has a 52-week low of $6.12 and a 52-week high of $14.00.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MAG Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.17.

MAG Silver Profile

MAG Silver Corp. focuses on acquiring, exploring, and development of mineral properties in Mexico. It explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. The company primarily holds interest in the Juanicipio property covering an area of approximately 7,679 hectares located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico.

Read More: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MAG Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG).

Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.