Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 88,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,989 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Davita were worth $5,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Davita by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,652,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,114,000 after acquiring an additional 64,415 shares during the period. Par Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Davita by 40.6% in the second quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,159,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201,300 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Davita by 56.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,662,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317,725 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP grew its position in Davita by 5.5% in the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,907,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,550,000 after acquiring an additional 151,529 shares during the period. Finally, Camber Capital Management LP grew its position in Davita by 33.3% in the second quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,520,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Davita alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on DVA shares. William Blair lowered Davita from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. TheStreet upgraded Davita from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered Davita from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Davita from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Davita from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Davita has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.31.

DVA opened at $59.54 on Monday. Davita Inc has a 52 week low of $43.40 and a 52 week high of $79.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.30. The firm has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Davita (NYSE:DVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. Davita had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 1.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Davita Inc will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Davita Company Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Further Reading: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Davita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Davita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.