Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 104.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,480 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,195 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $5,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 112.2% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 21,418,483 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,221,925,000 after purchasing an additional 11,323,300 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 96.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,940,818 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $453,024,000 after purchasing an additional 3,902,663 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,897,928 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $506,887,000 after purchasing an additional 98,859 shares during the period. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 93.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,001,512 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $114,186,000 after purchasing an additional 965,691 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,786,543 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $232,322,000 after purchasing an additional 392,504 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.25% of the company’s stock.

HDB stock opened at $61.57 on Monday. HDFC Bank Limited has a twelve month low of $44.33 and a twelve month high of $65.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $110.91 billion, a PE ratio of 37.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.05 and a 200 day moving average of $106.61.

HDB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered HDFC Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.32.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Other Banking Business segments. It accepts savings accounts, salary accounts, current accounts, fixed and recurring deposits, demat accounts, safe deposit lockers, and rural accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits.

