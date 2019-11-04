Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,770 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 599 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $4,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Amedisys by 7.6% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,098 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC boosted its stake in Amedisys by 4.8% in the third quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its stake in Amedisys by 17.8% in the second quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 855 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Amedisys by 19.8% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 810 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Amedisys by 25.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 750 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 88.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AMED opened at $146.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 40.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.38. Amedisys Inc has a fifty-two week low of $103.76 and a fifty-two week high of $152.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $131.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.41.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The health services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $494.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.14 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 26.53% and a net margin of 6.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Amedisys Inc will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMED. Barclays upped their target price on Amedisys from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird raised Amedisys from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine lowered Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Amedisys from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.20.

In related news, insider Sharon Brunecz sold 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total transaction of $143,094.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,480 shares in the company, valued at $1,564,494.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jake L. Netterville sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.64, for a total value of $135,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 72,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,861,028. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,750 shares of company stock valued at $370,987. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses, physical and speech therapists, occupational therapists, social workers, and aides for its patients to complete their important personal tasks.

