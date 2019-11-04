Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $28.82 Million

Analysts expect Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) to post sales of $28.82 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Omeros’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $24.94 million and the highest estimate coming in at $32.70 million. Omeros reported sales of $4.61 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 525.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Omeros will report full year sales of $111.17 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $99.93 million to $122.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $158.59 million, with estimates ranging from $102.48 million to $214.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Omeros.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $26.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.33 million. Omeros’s revenue for the quarter was up 1476.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.70) earnings per share.

OMER has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Omeros in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Omeros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Omeros in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Maxim Group set a $32.00 price objective on Omeros and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Omeros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.60.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Cable sold 5,000 shares of Omeros stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total value of $75,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $530,213.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 12.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omeros in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Omeros during the second quarter worth approximately $180,000. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in Omeros during the third quarter worth approximately $216,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Omeros by 8.5% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,593 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Omeros by 12.0% during the second quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 2,698 shares during the last quarter. 53.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ OMER opened at $16.21 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $780.72 million, a PE ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 2.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.51 and its 200 day moving average is $17.21. Omeros has a fifty-two week low of $10.30 and a fifty-two week high of $20.92.

Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

