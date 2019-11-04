Olin (NYSE:OLN) Stock Rating Lowered by Tudor Pickering

Olin (NYSE:OLN) was downgraded by analysts at Tudor Pickering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on OLN. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Olin from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Olin from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Olin to $19.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Olin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.77.

OLN stock opened at $18.29 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Olin has a 12-month low of $15.38 and a 12-month high of $27.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.97.

In related news, Director Vince J. Smith acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 37,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $634,168. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Heidi S. Alderman acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.69 per share, for a total transaction of $33,380.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,380. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 23,080 shares of company stock worth $372,710 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Olin during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Bell Rock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Olin during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Olin during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Olin by 59.1% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,053 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Olin during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.The Epoxy segment provides allyl chloride and epichlorohydrin, as well as acetone, bisphenol, cumene, and phenol for use in resins and other plastic materials, water purification, and pesticides, as well as for the manufacturers of polymers; liquid and solid epoxy resins that are used in adhesives, paints and coatings, composites, and flooring; and differentiated epoxy resins for use in electrical laminates, paints and coatings, wind blades, electronics, and construction, as well as offers additives.

