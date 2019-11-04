OLD Republic International Corp Sells 82,500 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

OLD Republic International Corp reduced its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 769,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 82,500 shares during the period. OLD Republic International Corp’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $34,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 39.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,365,328 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,677,609,000 after buying an additional 9,386,180 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1,074.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,602,173 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $181,118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,295,338 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 86.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 5,839,718 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $293,621,000 after acquiring an additional 2,712,579 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 24.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,311,398 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $669,297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smead Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 157.5% during the third quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,158,949 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $96,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320,479 shares during the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on OXY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $59.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “positive” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.55.

In related news, Director Margaret M. Foran acquired 1,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.15 per share, for a total transaction of $43,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Cedric W. Burgher acquired 2,500 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.27 per share, with a total value of $108,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,433,128.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 23,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,039,775 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OXY traded up $1.82 during trading on Monday, hitting $44.11. 1,898,452 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,449,704. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.80, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $39.97 and a 12-month high of $75.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.07.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

