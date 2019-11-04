Ocwen Financial (OCN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 5th. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.31). Ocwen Financial had a negative return on equity of 35.88% and a negative net margin of 15.76%. The business had revenue of $274.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:OCN traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.77. 6,014 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 253,293. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 9.87, a current ratio of 9.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.07. Ocwen Financial has a fifty-two week low of $1.20 and a fifty-two week high of $3.82.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ocwen Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

In other news, Director Jenne K. Britell purchased 31,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.59 per share, for a total transaction of $50,244.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 74,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,102.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Timothy J. Yanoti purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.34 per share, for a total transaction of $33,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 515,618 shares of company stock worth $778,761. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Ocwen Financial

Ocwen Financial Corporation, a financial services holding company, originates and services loans in the United States, the United States Virgin Islands, India, and Philippines. Its Servicing segment provides residential and commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing, and asset management services to owners of mortgage loans and foreclosed real estate.

