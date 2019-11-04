Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Bought by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 162,136 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,906 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $7,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OXY. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,546,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 123,208 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,479,000 after buying an additional 13,432 shares during the last quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 12,934 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,253 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,835,000 after buying an additional 5,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,422,000. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director William R. Klesse bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.54 per share, with a total value of $227,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,608,784.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Margaret M. Foran bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.15 per share, with a total value of $43,150.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 23,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,039,775. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OXY opened at $42.29 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $30.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $39.97 and a 52 week high of $75.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.07.

OXY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $59.00 price target on Occidental Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.55.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

