Obalon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OBLN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Obalon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OBLN) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.63.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OBLN. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Obalon Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Obalon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Obalon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th.

In related news, major shareholder Interwest Partners X. Lp bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kim P. Kamdar bought 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 45,000 shares of company stock worth $180,000 in the last quarter. 14.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OBLN. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Obalon Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $33,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Obalon Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $58,000. Hoylecohen LLC raised its holdings in Obalon Therapeutics by 95.4% during the second quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 204,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Obalon Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $301,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in Obalon Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $316,000. Institutional investors own 34.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OBLN traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.81. The stock had a trading volume of 140,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,887. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.86 and its 200 day moving average is $1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.69. Obalon Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.53 and a 52 week high of $34.00. The stock has a market cap of $9.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of -4.87.

About Obalon Therapeutics

Obalon Therapeutics, Inc, a vertically integrated medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing medical devices to treat people who are obese and overweight. The company offers the Obalon balloon system designed to provide weight loss in obese patients. Obalon Therapeutics, Inc was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

