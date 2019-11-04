Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) Shares Up 9.3%

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) shares shot up 9.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.02 and last traded at $2.95, 16,246,987 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 45% from the average session volume of 11,187,856 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.70.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Oasis Petroleum from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Oasis Petroleum from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Oasis Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered Oasis Petroleum from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Oasis Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.03.

The stock has a market cap of $840.08 million, a PE ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.35.

Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy producer reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Oasis Petroleum had a return on equity of 0.59% and a net margin of 9.43%. The firm had revenue of $529.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Oasis Petroleum Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John E. Hagale acquired 30,000 shares of Oasis Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.85 per share, with a total value of $85,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 120,480 shares in the company, valued at $343,368. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Taylor L. Reid acquired 45,060 shares of Oasis Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $124,365.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 1,462,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,037,380.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 105,060 shares of company stock valued at $292,666. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OAS. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in Oasis Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Oasis Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Oasis Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Oasis Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Oasis Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. 98.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin and the Texas region of the Delaware Basin, respectively. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 413,552 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and 23,366 net leasehold acres in the Delaware Basin, as well as approximately 320.5 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves.

