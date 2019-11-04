NVR (NYSE:NVR) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

NVR (NYSE:NVR) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI raised NVR from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on NVR from $3,725.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised NVR from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3,642.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered NVR from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $3,300.00 to $3,680.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Evercore raised NVR from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3,729.80.

Shares of NVR traded down $247.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3,422.48. The stock had a trading volume of 46,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,565. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.73 and a quick ratio of 2.41. NVR has a 12 month low of $2,185.10 and a 12 month high of $3,946.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3,670.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,460.15.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The construction company reported $56.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $51.52 by $4.59. NVR had a return on equity of 41.69% and a net margin of 11.82%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $48.28 earnings per share. NVR’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that NVR will post 212.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey D. Martchek sold 234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,610.69, for a total transaction of $844,901.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,858,150.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeffrey D. Martchek sold 932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,805.64, for a total value of $3,546,856.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,476,382.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,493 shares of company stock worth $118,502,196. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of NVR during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in NVR in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in NVR by 66.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 15 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in NVR in the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in NVR in the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

