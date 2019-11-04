NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Acquired by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 6.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,091 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for about 1.2% of Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 143.1% during the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 158 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 416.7% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp grew its stake in NVIDIA by 313.0% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 190 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.46% of the company’s stock.

NVDA traded up $4.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $206.92. 156,334 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,355,915. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $124.46 and a 12-month high of $222.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $185.76 and a 200 day moving average of $169.09. The firm has a market cap of $122.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 8.65, a quick ratio of 7.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.37. NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.93% and a return on equity of 24.40%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $210.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, August 16th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. Wedbush set a $184.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.36.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Persis Drell sold 165 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.45, for a total value of $29,774.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,251,528.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 31,357 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.01, for a total transaction of $5,613,216.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 66,383 shares of company stock worth $11,625,217. Insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

