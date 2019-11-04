Nutrien’s (NTR) Strong-Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Raymond James

Raymond James reiterated their strong-buy rating on shares of Nutrien (TSE:NTR) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has a C$65.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of TSE NTR opened at C$63.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.10, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$65.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$67.87. Nutrien has a 1 year low of C$59.97 and a 1 year high of C$75.78.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

