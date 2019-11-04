NuBits (USNBT) Hits Market Cap of $750,862.00

NuBits (CURRENCY:USNBT) traded up 23.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 4th. Over the last seven days, NuBits has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. NuBits has a market capitalization of $750,862.00 and approximately $7,923.00 worth of NuBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NuBits coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0684 or 0.00000725 BTC on popular exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex and SouthXchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003181 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010611 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00220673 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.43 or 0.01388605 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000870 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00028180 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00119253 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

NuBits Coin Profile

NuBits’ total supply is 70,510,851 coins and its circulating supply is 10,981,667 coins. The official message board for NuBits is discuss.nubits.com . NuBits’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NuBits is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for NuBits is www.nubits.com

NuBits Coin Trading

NuBits can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, SouthXchange and Upbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuBits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NuBits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NuBits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

