Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Sells 79 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,795 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 453.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Investors Research Corp grew its position in Honeywell International by 678.3% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Honeywell International by 2,371.4% in the 2nd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 76.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $178.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Cowen set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.80.

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded up $2.60 on Monday, reaching $178.72. 1,177,181 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,579,570. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.48 and a 52 week high of $178.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $166.89 and a 200 day moving average of $169.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The firm had revenue of $9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.95%.

In related news, Director Jaime Chico Pardo sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.92, for a total transaction of $1,161,440.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,178,529.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Rajeev Gautam sold 10,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.88, for a total transaction of $1,800,057.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,920 shares in the company, valued at $4,739,409.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,133 shares of company stock valued at $4,141,655 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

