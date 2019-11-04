Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Sells 754 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 754 shares during the quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $4,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWO. Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $36,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWO traded up $0.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $202.19. The stock had a trading volume of 4,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,929. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $156.03 and a 12-month high of $207.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.17.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

