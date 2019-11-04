Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Grows Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 358,693 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,658 shares during the period. AT&T comprises about 2.0% of Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $13,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 563,398,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,879,489,000 after purchasing an additional 6,744,699 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 86,817,291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,909,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729,145 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,529,809 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,296,433,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201,538 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 11.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,058,549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,979,052,000 after purchasing an additional 5,931,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1,723.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 46,051,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,543,169,000 after purchasing an additional 43,525,113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $39.09. 12,036,598 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,316,234. The stock has a market cap of $286.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.21. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.80 and a 12 month high of $38.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $44.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.45 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 8.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 57.95%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on T. UBS Group lifted their target price on AT&T from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on AT&T from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer set a $41.00 price objective on AT&T and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Desjardins reissued an “average” rating and set a $55.50 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.90.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

