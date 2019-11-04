Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 129,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,279 shares during the quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $6,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Architects LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 46,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 22,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Farmers National Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Farmers National Bank now owns 9,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock traded up $0.31 on Monday, hitting $49.74. The stock had a trading volume of 114,158 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a one year low of $49.15 and a one year high of $59.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.61.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Further Reading: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.